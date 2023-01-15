The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Labor says power bills will rise by 20 per cent without intervention

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 15 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition energy spokesman Energy Dean Winter says the government should cap power prices. Picture by Craig George

The state government has waved off opposition claims that businesses would save thousands under Labor's power price policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.