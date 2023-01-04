A bromance has blossomed between an unlikely pair at a farm at Somerset.
Bonita Jenkins started looking after a 28-year-old Clydesdale Horse named Toby after his previous owner could not afford to look after him.
Once he settled at Ms Jenkins' property at Somerset, Toby established a friendship with a ram who lived on the farm.
"The ram literally just follows the Clydesdale around, and they both move about as slow as each other because they are both old.
"If it's really hot or raining, the ram will get underneath the horse and use him as shade.
"But they are always together, just hanging out."
Ms Jenkins said people often stopped while driving past to look at the pair together or feed them apples and carrots.
"There's a woman who calls in every couple of days and gives them apples and things like that.
"Even on Christmas Day, I saw her come up and visit them.
"It was so beautiful."
The pair had become somewhat of a minor celebrity couple at Somerset.
"I've heard people talk about the Clydesdale and the ram; they know who they are.
"So many people have been touched by them."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
