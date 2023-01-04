Launceston is already the best city in the world.
But just imagine.
A tourist attraction so wildly audacious it'll make MONA look like the Museum Of No Amusement.
We've come up with five ideas so intrepidly impractical they'll make you say 'wow that could really work in some very specific circumstances'.
Errol Stewart's Silo Hotel has set a high bar for turning redundant circular landmarks into functioning tourist attractions.
But building an aquarium within the gasometer frame near City Park could take the genre to a whole new level.
City Park visitors can see monkeys, ducks and giant sea turtles in one afternoon, and the uni students will love it.
Some will say the Alexandra Suspension Bridge just wasn't built to carry a full size steam train, and they'd be right.
But if there's a Cataract Express on it, no-one will ever be able to wobble the bridge again.
And that's something we can all get behind.
Henty House has never been Launceston's finest piece of architecture, but it could be.
Add a few red stripes and some steam funnels and you've got a replica Titanic docked right in the middle of the city.
When Thomas Edison invented powerlines, he wasn't thinking of aesthetics.
He was thinking of inventing powerlines, and for that we can all be grateful.
Once we put power cables underground, the existing wires can be used as a flying fox to pick up passengers from the top of Pitt Avenue and drop them in the Tailrace carpark.
The Southern outlet is fine - it's practical and you can drive cars on it no problem.
But you can't take back first impressions.
A four lane, 2km waterslide, finishing in a splash pool right outside the Maccas drive through, is the gateway to Launceston that will keep tourists coming back, in their wetsuits, year after year.
