The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police believe man who fell overboard in Boundary Bay may have drowned

Sean Ford
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Sean Ford, and Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated December 29 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A person appears to be missing in the Great Lake after falling from a boat.

Update: 9.30pm: Police have scaled back their search for a missing man in Boundary Bay at Great Lake due to sundown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.