About 6600 Tasmanians sought the aid of housing services in the last year, but Tasmania's homelessness services providers say the forecast for next year remains dour.
St Vincent de Pauls Society Tasmania chief executive Mark Gaetani said although there remained a marked increase in demand for housing assistance across the state, he didn't expect to see changes anytime soon.
"We don't believe that the situation will get any better next year," Mr Gaetani said.
"In fact, we'll probably see a marked increase in requests for help as interest rates start to bite for those families and individuals."
With predictions of a sharp decline in disposable income as borrowers come off fixed-rate facilities and face further rate increases, he said he expected to see more middle-income earners face pressure too.
He said the charity has seen about a 10 to 15 per cent increase in demand for their services since March last year.
Many across the sector are feeling the same pressure.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's annual report, released earlier this month, showed not only were there more people seeking Specialist Homeless Services in Tasmania than last year, but the state remained above the national average across several key statistics.
The top three reasons for clients seeking SHS were for housing (48 per cent, compared with 37 per cent nationally); housing affordability stress (45 per cent, compared with 31 per cent nationally); and inadequate or inappropriate dwelling conditions (41 per cent, compared with 26 per cent nationally).
Only 1 per cent of Tasmanian SHS clients were from major cities (60 per cent nationally) with 88 per cent from inner regional locations, and 11 per cent in more remote locations.
The AIHW report estimates Tasmania's SHS clients make up 3 per cent of the annual national number, while Shelter Tasmania's annual report found 46 people were turned away from support services on average each day.
Launceston City Mission recorded increased accommodation rates (from 89 per cent to 96) and Tenants' Union of Tasmania said it was on track for its busiest year ever, with most of the demand coming from the North and North West.
Mr Gaetani said Vinnie's emergency accommodation, Bethlehem House in the state's South, was also operating at capacity.
While the state government pushes forward on its pledge to build 10,000 new homes in the next decade, Mr Gaetani said the community would need to continue supporting those less fortunate in the meantime.
"At the end of the year we'd just like to thank those Tasmanians who have donated their money or their time volunteering, and for all those charities that provide similar services."
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
