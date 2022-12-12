The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Josef Chromy to hold Grapes of Mirth comedy show in 2023

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
December 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grapes of Mirth is back at Josef Chromy in February with a huge day of comedy. Supplied picture

Tasmania's favourite day amongst the vines is returning to Josef Chromy in February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.