Tasmania's favourite day amongst the vines is returning to Josef Chromy in February.
Grapes of Mirth is bringing with it a heavyweight roster of killer stand-up comedians to entertain attendees on the vineyard hill.
The 2022 event earlier this year was hugely popular, combing the best Australian comedy talent and the best of Tasmania's wine.
A happy throng of revellers parked their seats and blankets on the grass under a warm sky, and settled in to be entertained by comedians as diverse as Celia Paquola, Peter Hellier and Zoe Coombs Marr.
Grapes of Mirth organisers say at its core, the event is the bringing together of comedy and wine; sharing a wine, sharing a conversation and sharing a laugh.
Winner of Best Show at the 2022 Melbourne Comedy Festival, Rhys Nicholson is simply the best in the business and will be heading down for the 2023 edition of the event.
Tommy Little needs no introduction, gracing radio and TV for several years.
Mel Buttle is travelling down from sunny Queensland to join the party, Nazeem Hussain has managed to find time in his busy schedule to join, and household favourite Cal Wilson rounds out the comedy.
Grapes of Mirth is the brainchild of comedian Merrick Watts.
He said it was terrific to be back at the reins for this show.
"Last year I watched from the sidelines which made me realise two things," he said.
"One: Grapes of Mirth is truly awesome fun and two: I'm never watching from the sidelines again."
Tickets are on sale from Tuesday 13 December, with a 48-hour discount pre-sale.
Grapes of Mirth will be held at Josef Chromy on Saturday February 11, 2023, with the event running from 12pm to 6pm.
Events are also being held in Canberra, Geelong, Riverina and King Valley.
For tickets and more information visit grapesofmirth.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.