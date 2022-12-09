The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Road Safety Advisory Council survey shows more than half of respondents intentionally speed

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
December 9 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Road Safety Advisory Council survey has revealed speeding and illegal use of mobile phones are the most common offenses drivers commit. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

The Road Safety Advisory Council is urging Tasmanians to consider the cost of speeding, as research reveals an increase in the number of people who ignore the risks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.