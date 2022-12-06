Police will focus on "anti-social" crimes such as shoplifting and hooning over the Christmas period, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis, said on Tuesday.
"Tasmania Police will be doing a Christmas crackdown on a range of different anti-social behaviours like vandalism, stealing, assault, hooning and a range of other behaviours," he said.
"The Christmas holiday period is a wonderful time for spending time with family and friends, but it is so important that we keep our community safe."
These patrols will especially target shopping precincts and bus malls, he said.
In Launceston, Commander Stuart Wilkinson said patrols would focus on the city's CBD, as well as shopping precincts in Mowbray and King's Meadows.
"These activities are aimed at reducing crime around our shopping and transport precincts and supporting retailers and our community more generally," he said.
"These patrols are about sending a message to those few people, that antisocial and illegal activities won't be tolerated."
Mr Ellis said police were also appealing for help from the public during the holiday period.
"We are really appealing to the public this year ... if you see something wrong, report it to Tasmania Police, and Crimestoppers is a place where you can report anonymously," he said.
News of the crackdown followed the release of the police service's 2021-22 crime statistics report, which revealed that total offences increased by 6 per cent during the year, to 25,750 offenses.
