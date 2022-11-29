The Examiner
Rental stress creeping into Launceston and regions as Job Seekers spent 59 per cent of income on rent

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 2:56pm
Rental stress in Launceston as caps on rent rises called for

Unaffordable rent is becoming the norm in Launceston according to the latest report examining the national rental crisis, leading local social providers with heightened concerns over the future impact of increasing rents.

Isabel Bird

