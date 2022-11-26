Baby giant kelps were planted across 7000 square metres of reef in southeast Tasmania last month, in the first attempt at 'forest-scale' kelp restoration in the Southern Hemisphere.
It's the result of over four years of dedicated research by the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) marine ecologists, to investigate various methods and aspects of re-planting giant kelp.
IMAS researcher Dr Scott Bennett said until now, the focus was on growing individual plants.
"This is the first time we've attempted a forest scale restoration of giant kelp, certainly a first in the southern hemisphere," Mr Bennett said.
According to IMAS, giant kelp forests have declined by over 95% in Tasmania since the 1970s.
Along with climate change, factors to their decline include a strengthening East Australian Current that drives warm, nutrient-poor water further south.
Giant kelp losses impact biodiversity, reef productivity and industries such as tourism and fisheries.
Dr Bennett said kelp is what's known as a 'foundation species.'
"Kelp supports the entire ecosystem. Giant kelp in particular is one of the most productive plants on Earth; it supports the entire food web and habitat for other species," he said.
"There's a great opportunity at the moment in Tasmania. We've got the science down so we know how to do this, but there's also industry and public support around us so we're hoping to restore the huge losses of giant kelp forest that we've seen in Tassie over the last few decades."
"These are early stages in a sense, it was a huge milestone planting such a big area and now it's fingers crossed it will actually work and we see the forest come back."
"We should find out in the next few months if it has worked."
Fellow IMAS researcher Dr Cayne Layton said the new project is making restoring larger areas of Tasmania's giant kelp forests a reality.
"Our early efforts at IMAS built a really strong foundation for kelp restoration work. This project brings all that knowledge together and is moving our work to an exciting new phase," he said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.