Keeping up with Jones proved to be a problem for police

A former Smithton man who was given the chance to reform in April evaded police twice and drove while disqualified three times in September, the Launceston Magistrates Court was told.
Drew Alexander Jones, 23, had sentencing deferred for a raft of crimes in April to give him the chance to get off drugs and reform.
He told Magistrate Sharon Cure at the time that his nan "won't stand for any of his bullshit".
However, police prosecutor Brad Collins told the court that on September 3 and 9, 2022, Jones, a disqualified driver, evaded police. He also breached bail on September 5 and drove while disqualified again on September 20. Ms Cure subsumed a count of reckless driving into a count of aggravated evasion of police.
Jones had eight months of a 20-month jail sentence suspended for two years on the condition he commit no crime and it was backdated to April.
"I'm rather sceptical that you will get through the two years," she said. She disqualified him from driving for five years. Ms Cure's original deferral of sentence was on a raft of firearm, driving and drugs charges.
Much of Jones' criminal offending came to light when police seized his mobile phone after a dramatic arrest in the car park of the Newstead Hotel in November.
Mr Collins said police seized a fanny pack [bum bag] that contained two glass smoking pipes, half a gram of ice, 20 sticks of suboxone, snaplock bags, $320 in cash and a large set of metal knuckle dusters.
He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of trafficking which has been committed to the Supreme Court for trial.
Police seized his black mobile phone that contained a number of Snapchat videos of the unlicenced Jones committing firearm offences.
On September 21, 2021 he was filmed by his partner with a self-loading shortened single barrel shotgun which he fired into the air. He was wearing a vest which held four shotgun rounds. The court heard the offence occurred in a bush area. He pleaded guilty to possessing a shortened firearm and possessing ammunition without a licence.
In October a video was recorded of Jones using a hand pistol out of a car. He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm.
In July Jones went to an address of a person he knew in Upper Burnie but an argument soon broke out.
"The complainant's dog [a chihuahua] growled and the defendant turned and kicked it causing the dog to yelp and retreat behind the couch," Mr Collins said.
He pleaded guilty to a count of cruelty to animals.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
