Drew Alexander Jones sentenced to twenty months jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 26 2022 - 1:00pm
Keeping up with Jones proved to be a problem for police

A former Smithton man who was given the chance to reform in April evaded police twice and drove while disqualified three times in September, the Launceston Magistrates Court was told.

