I am a Queenslander. I am down here for a few weeks helping out at the Examiner. I love my footy and a Tasmanian AFL team should have happened years ago. A Tasmanian team should undoubtedly have had precedence over a Gold Coast team. It is well known the Gold Coast is the place football teams go to die. A long line of teams have started and folded on the Coast mainly because locals don't seem to embrace football of any code fanatically enough to support a team fully. But that's another argument, and there is no way the AFL would fold the Suns and relocate them holus-bolus to Tasmania.