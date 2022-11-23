The state government has released a draft waste strategy which states an aim to reduce waste generated by each Tasmanian by 10 per cent in eight years.
The strategy also has the aim to reduce waste by 5 per cent per person by 2025.
It has a target for a 40-per-cent average recovery rate from waste by 2025 and 80 per cent by 2030.
There is an aim to reduce the volume of organic waste sent to landfill by 25 per cent by 2025 and 50 per cent by 2030 as well as a 50-per-cent reduction in food waste by 2030.
The strategy follows the government's intention to roll out a Container Refund Scheme next year and phase out single-use plastics by 2025.
Environment Minister Roger Jaensch on Wednesday said the strategy would put Tasmania in a position to take advantage of the global shift towards circular and sustainable economic systems.
Submissions of the strategy have been invited and must be received by January 31.
For more information, visit wrr.tas.gov.au.
