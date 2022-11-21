Police deaths inquest begins in Launceston

A Tasmania Police officer died within hours of being served with a standdown notice by the professional standards command, a coronial inquest in Launceston heard on Monday.
Coroner Simon Cooper opened an inquest into the deaths of Tasmania Police officers Paul Hunt, 32, Paul Reynolds, Simon Darke and Robert Cooke who all died between 2016 and 2020.
Counsel assisting the coroner Cameron Lee outlined the circumstances of Constable Hunt's death at Mt Direction, north of Launceston, on July 8, 2016.
Professional standards officers visited him at the Bellerive police station at 11.30am to talk to him about allegations of using his police badge to obtain codeine-based medication and pseudoephedrine in the Hobart area.
Mr Hunt, who had a history of depression and anxiety since at least 2008, had used a woman's driver's licence to obtain codeine on July 1, 2016.
On July 7, 2016 he attempted to obtain more drugs but was refused after being recognised by the pharmacist.
In 2015 Mr Hunt had taken drugs at his home at Margate and attempted to drive to Launceston where a member of the public reported his erratic driving.
He was interviewed in July 2015 about the driving matter and hinted at self harm.
On July 8 Mr Hunt was served the standdown notice and had his phone confiscated.
After the interview Mr Hunt caught a taxi from Eastlands to Launceston.
He was dropped at the Brisbane Mall before catching another taxi to the BWS at Invermay and buying a bottle of whisky before heading to Mr Direction. The inquest heard that between 4.50pm and 5.05pm he accessed his father's gun safe.
Mr Hunt's blood alcohol level was 0.240 and he had a reading of 2.2 milligrams of codeine, which was in the fatal range.
The inquest resumes at 10am on November 22.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
