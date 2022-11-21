The Examiner
Coroner Simon Cooper is looking at four deaths between 2016 and 2020

Police deaths inquest begins in Launceston

A Tasmania Police officer died within hours of being served with a standdown notice by the professional standards command, a coronial inquest in Launceston heard on Monday.

