A 42-lot subdivision spearheaded by Tasmanian businessman Allan Virieux moved to the next stage of development following planning approval by Break O'Day Council.
The 4.57-hectare development, previously the site of Seabrook Christian School, will now be subject to engineering assessments before being subdivided into 38 residential lots and four road lots.
The land, purchased by Mr Virieux in September 2021 for $1,550,000, has been sitting idle for nearly a decade following the school's closure in 2012.
"People are crying out for housing blocks in the area," Mr Virieux said.
"It's going to help the housing for the area, well and truly."
Mr Virieux said the development was a "no-brainer" as the subdivision could be built with his materials and employees.
Lots within the development range from 686 to 3627 metres squared, with the entire lot zoned for residential purposes.
Mr Virieux said work would not begin at the site until February 2023.
He said he believed the school building was unsuitable for use in its current state and would most likely be demolished.
According to the council's agenda notes for Monday's meeting, a separate development application will be required to re-use or redevelop the existing building.
The agenda also said much of the detail regarding the extent and nature of the civil works needed to complete the development still needed to be resolved.
Over the past decade, the parcel of land has been earmarked for several developments, including a caravan park and a museum.
Break O'Day Council mayor Mick Tucker said with the region's growing population - which grew 11 per cent between 2016 and 2021 - the council expected a housing shortage of about 300 houses.
Cr Tucker said the issue of housing was "a very real issue" for the municipality, with instances of prospective employees in the region declining job offers due to a lack of available housing options.
"This housing will really fill a need for our community, particularly families and workers looking to move to our area or who are already here looking for housing," Cr Tucker said.
Shepherd & Heap Estate Agents sales executive Marcus Douglas said the parcel of land was one of the last available blocks in St Helens that remained undeveloped.
Mr Douglas said the council would now have to "think outside the square" and consider land rezoning, as well as areas outside of the town if more residential housing was to be built for the growing region.
