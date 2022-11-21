Beaconsfield man charged with alleged firearm possession at McDonalds

A 21-year-old Beaconsfield man has been charged by police with alleged firearm and drug related offences following a vehicle search at McDonalds on Howick Street, Launceston on Sunday.
Police were called to the fast-food chain at about 5.55pm after receiving reports a person inside a parked yellow Ford XR6 sedan was allegedly in possession of a firearm.
Four men were taken into police custody as a result of the search.
The Beaconsfield man was charged with several firearm and drug related offences, and has been bailed to appear before the Launceston Magistrates Court on January 4, 2023.
The three other men were released without being charged.
Inspector Nathan Johnson said at no stage was a firearm produced or used to threaten a person.
"The community can be assured that police take all firearms crime seriously," Inspector Johnson said.
"This is an example of a firearm offence being reported and through swift action by Tasmania Police the offenders were quickly located and arrested."
Anyone with further information on the incident has been urged to contact Launceston Police Station on 131 444.
