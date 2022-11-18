The Examiner
Launceston City Mission's Safe Spaces program boosted by $352,058 in additional state government funding

Luke Miller
Luke Miller
November 19 2022 - 4:00am
City Mission chief executive Stephen Brown, Housing minister Guy Barnett, and City Mission support worker Mohana Vellasamy at the Safe Places program extension announcement. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston City Mission has been granted $352,058 in additional state government funding for its Safe Spaces program, building on the $1.9 million dispersed to the organisation's three Tasmanian locations back in May.

Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

