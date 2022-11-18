Captain O'Brien's Craic is a seven-piece raggle-taggle bunch of musicians with a history that dates to 2006.
It all started when violinist Conor O'Brien formed the band out of a desire to keep the folk-rock scene alive in Launceston after the disbandment of local legends, The Dead KilKennys.
The group started off as a 'one-gig-a-year' ensemble performing cover songs at The Irish (formerly Irish Murphys) on St Patrick's Day.
Fast forward to 2022, with only a couple of changes to the original line-up, the band is back on stage with new music.
"I remember we performed for St Patrick's Day in 2020 and prior to us getting on the stage, the new [COVID] mandates were just introduced - there was a real uncertain mood in the air," O'Brien said.
"After that night, live music was off the cards for a while, so we thought, why don't we write our own songs?"
From that night the band got busy writing, recording, and producing music.
The resultant sound has been described as a combination of Green Day, The Living End and Mumford and Sons but with an infusion of Celtic tones.
Last week the band released its second EP for the year and to celebrate they are headed back to The Irish where it all began some 15 years ago.
This time, however, the band are putting together a one-off unplugged style show.
O'Brien said the band wanted to create a Sunday afternoon session so that their music could be shared with fans who couldn't make the late-night shows.
"We know that the style of music we play can appeal to all ages and thought that a Sunday afternoon show felt right," he said.
The Irish publican Ben McKenzie agreed.
"Captain O'Brien's Craic always brings a playful and fun vibe to the bar, so when they pitched the idea of a Sunday show I was definitely keen to give it a go," he said.
Captain O'Brien's Craic, together with Slow Down Sonic and E.Arri, will play at The Irish on Sunday.
Doors open at 2.30pm.
Entry is free.
