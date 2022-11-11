The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lucy Cooper scores twice in Hockey One loss to HC Melbourne

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 11 2022 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queechy Penguins' Lucy Cooper scored her first senior goals for the Tassie Tigers. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Tassie Tigers' Hockey One season came to an end in both competitions on Thursday night, falling to HC Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.