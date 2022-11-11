The Tassie Tigers' Hockey One season came to an end in both competitions on Thursday night, falling to HC Melbourne.
However, it was not all bad news for Queechy Penguins' young star Lucy Cooper.
As the Tigers' female side went down 10-3 to the minor premiers, the 20-year-old scored twice - getting a deflection off a bullet pass from Maddi Brooks before nailing her conversion in the bottom left corner.
Cooper and Brooks' play impressed commentators Sam Hargreaves and Kate Allman.
"What a touch! As deft as you'll see from Lucy Cooper," Hargreaves said.
"That's a brilliant moment, it's been a tough year offensively for the Tigers but this is as well orchestrated and as well finished of a move that we've seen all season."
Allman added: "That makes up for the others doesn't it, that was just the perfect deflection and coming from Maddi Brooks, who is a young 18-year-old that has been starring in this team."
The double marks a stunning turnaround for Cooper, who copped a ball to the face in some friendly fire during last week's match against the NSW Pride.
As the Tigers went into attack last week, a tomahawk from Maddy Murphy hit Cooper in the forehead, passing concussion protocols before being able to continue.
The men's side, who are captained by Kookaburra Josh Beltz, came into the game needing to win to make finals but fell short - going down 6-2.
Jeremy Hayward scored both of the Tigers' goals in the loss, his first one an equaliser but his second was chasing Melbourne's tail.
Melbourne also missed out on finals but their captain Josh Simmonds was pleased to build momentum heading into next season.
"This was another big win for a young club, so I couldn't be more rapt (with their consecutive big win victories to end the season)," he said.
"A big focus for our defence [has been] about closing out games, and circle defence was a big one.
"We definitely were under pressure in that last quarter, but at the other end of the spectrum to put away that many goals is really, really good."
The Tigers threw everything at the hosts in the final term but their efforts were seen off as their season came to a premature end - having made finals in the inaugural Hockey One in 2019.
