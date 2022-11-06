The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Global visitors dock into Burnie and travel to North-West's best spots

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated November 6 2022 - 5:54pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coral Princess docked at Burnie port on Saturday. About 1800 passengers were on the ship. Picture By Rodney Braithwaite.

There was a buzz around Burnie on Saturday as the first cruise ship of the season arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.