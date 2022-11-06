Saturday's quad bike crash at Oldina wasn't your normal farm rollover, it was much more severe.
Police were called to Tram Road, Oldina about 3pm on Saturday and they confirmed on Sunday that the 16-year-old boy, who was driving the bike, died as a "result of injuries sustained in the crash".
"The indications are that it is a gravel road, they haven't taken a corner and they have hit a bridge and have fallen down a 2.5 to 3 metre embankment into a creek and that's where they were located," Detective Inspector Kim Steven said.
"It's another terrible, unfortunate death on our roads that we are struggling to explain," he said.
"We talk about the fatal five, we urge people to be aware of those, take notice and have the conversations with your family and our friends about behaviour on the roads."
Inspector Steven said Saturday's fatality took the state's road toll to 48.
"This is 20 above where we were at the same time last year and that is not acceptable," he said.
"We are doing everything we can as police, we have more police on the road and we have speed cameras, but we need people to take responsibility."
The 16-year-old passenger remains in the North West Regional Hospital in a stable condition.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria.
