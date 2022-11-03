City of Launceston Council hopes Cataract Gorge's First Basin pool will be open to the public by Christmas.
Typically open to swimmers from the November long weekend, the pool has been inundated by the heavy rains that flooded the South Esk River last month.
Council workers are waiting for water flows to subside before draining the pool of floodwater and assessing its condition.
Repairs and repainting may be required depending on the level of damage.
"A visit to the First Basin pool is a much-loved summer past-time in Launceston, but circumstances this year mean the opening will be delayed," City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said.
"This is a challenge we've faced in the past - including in 2016 when the pool was flooded four times in the space of just a few months - and we had to undertake a number of maintenance and repair projects.
"The City of Launceston will take all practical steps to have the pool opened as soon as possible."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
