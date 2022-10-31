A marking forward, two key defenders and a ruckman are among Perth's recruits for NTFA division one next season.
The Magpies have signed former State League footballers Josiah Burling and Andy Potter as well as Blair Mcgillvery and Ben Ronken.
Forward Matthew Warren, who played with Redland-Victoria Point in the QAFL in 2021-22, is another handy acquisition.
Young running players Tyree Marshall (Longford) and Zac Connell have also jumped on board.
Burling played in Launceston's 2021 TSL senior premiership and the Blues' development league flag this year.
He also played one VFL game for North Melbourne against Box Hill this year.
The key forward was born and bred in Perth but hasn't played for the Magpies before.
"It feels very homely and a lot of the boys here I've known since I was only little so it feels good," he said.
"I'm keen to see what we can do. I really believe we can compete against all the other teams and it'll be interesting - why can't we go all the way?"
Potter, a centre half-back, played development league and four senior games for North Launceston this year.
He was part of the Bombers' 2019 D-league premiership team.
He's new to the Magpies and is excited to play alongside numerous long-time mates.
"A fair few of the boys played at North in the unde-18s when we first started playing footy," he said.
"Obviously they've played here a few years at Perth and I've decided to come along and join them which is good."
Ruck/forward Ronken, who played his juniors at Longford, spent a year with North Launnie in the development-league and has had stints at Campbell Town and Queanbeyan Tigers in Canberra.
He knows some of the Magpies' players from Longford and North.
He didn't play footy this year but is raring to go.
"I was looking for somewhere with good culture and I've played a fair bit of footy with some of the boys here," he said.
"We're good mates and it's going to be good fun."
Mcgillvery, another key defender, has returned to the nest after winning the under-21 association best and fairest for Campbell Town in the Oatlands District Football Association this year.
New coach Jade Selby said it was great to bring in young players with premiership experience.
He's been stoked to draw local guns back to the club like Burling, who could be also be used in the midfield.
Selby coached Potter and Ronken at North Launceston where he was in charge of the D-league side from 2016-19.
The Magpies mentor feels the group is well set for pre-season but knows the work is all ahead of them.
"You look at all the teams and they're all stepping it up," he said.
"It's going to be a really good competition and we're going to make it harder for teams to play us. We're not going to be the easy beats we probably have been in the past."
Perth start pre-season on November 16.
