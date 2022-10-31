Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth is hopeful captain Clint Steindl and star centre Will Magnay will return to the line-up in coming weeks.
"We have a light schedule in November and a few more times to practice and I'm keeping my fingers crossed, especially for Magnay," he said.
"Clint is on track and Magnay is very close and they'll give us depth.
"But having them back doesn't mean that as soon as they hop in everything is going to be fine.
"It's going to take them some time, along with Sam McDaniel, to get their game feet underneath them and get some reps out on the floor."
Steindl sustained a knee injury while playing for the Australian Boomers in the FIBA Asia Cup in July.
Roth said Steindl had missed about five months and Magnay, who has also been recovering from a knee injury, had been out for almost a year.
"Even though they're back it's going to take some time," he said.
"But they've been practising with us five-on-five and given us some great moments in practice and there are good signs for us. We'll see how it goes in November."
The JackJumpers fell 94-62 to New Zealand Breakers on Sunday.
The blowout came as a surprise given Tasmania had won their past four games.
Despite the defeat, Roth spoke positively of the JackJumpers' progress.
"We're sitting four and four. The toughest stretch of the season is over with - October. At some point, it was trying to survive October to get where we are," he said.
"I'm not satisfied but I'm relieved we're sitting in the position we are because we've had a hell of a month and our guys have done quite well."
Roth didn't give much away about Thursday night's game against Perth at RAC Arena.
The JackJumpers face the toughest road trip in the NBL playing in Perth after New Zealand.
"I'm excited to go to Perth because I want to see the sun," Roth said.
"I haven't seen the sun in 10 days, that's my number one priority to get to the beach, smoke a cigar and see the sun and I'll worry about Perth when I get to Perth."
McDaniel, who was back for his second game of the season, finished with four points against the Breakers.
"They came out right from the jump and hit us with pressure and we didn't do a good job of responding and staying composed," he said.
The guard said he was happy to be back after a rib injury interrupted his start to the campaign.
"I'm happy to be back playing but for me it's about the team and winning, that's the number one priority," he said.
"We weren't able to do that today so I'm not that happy.
"Obviously it's a blessing to be out there and playing the game I love but we've got bigger goals."
McDaniel praised his teammates for how they tackled the first month of the season.
"It was an awkward time to get an injury right before the (pre-season) Blitz so I lost a bit of footing there but credit to the guys, credit to Seany Macdonald and Isaac White for stepping up and holding down the fort.
"They've done a great job in the time that not just me but Clint and Magnay have also been injured.
"I'm happy for myself to get back out there but also happy for those guys to get that opportunity."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
