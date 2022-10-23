NORTH festival gallery: World Street Eats and Paint the Town Red

Civic Square was transformed into a culinary melting pot on Sunday with the return of World Street Eats.
Held in conjunction with the NORTH festival - a 14-day celebration of Launceston food and drink - the food market attracted a steady stream of hungry bellies.
Tassie Tenor Joe Di Sario provided the music as visitors sampled food from Korea, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Italy and Malaysia.
"It was a really lovely atmosphere, a lovely people and a reasonable crowd," Tasmanian Wanderer Mead's Stephen Wilkins said.
"It would have been great with slightly less wind and a little more sun, but it was a really lovely day."
More dates will soon be announced for World Street Eats, which has been running about four years, while the NORTH festival wraps up on Wednesday.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
