Six concerts and seven AFL games attracting crowds of at least 16,000 people each on average is what the business case for the proposed Hobart stadium is based on, new data has revealed.
Data provided from the state government, which was used in the independent PricewaterhouseCoopers report, says the new stadium will also host six A-League games, seven NRL games, international rugby, BBL and extra international cricket.
The sports and events listed will make up the 44 events per year that the business case has based its annual attendance estimates on.
The PwC report estimates that the stadium will attract up to 420,000 attendees each year.
The data expects A-League matches to half fill the 23,000-seat stadium, NRL and BBL matches will see the stadium filled to 65 per cent of capacity, AFL and concerts are expected to attract 16,100 people (or 70 per cent of capacity) and international rugby will fill 80 per cent of the stadium seats.
With seven AFL games scheduled for the new venue, those in the North of the state will have to settle for hosting four games, as they do now.
Despite this, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has assured those in the North and North-West won't miss out on extra football matches.
"As I've previously said, this is not the time for North-South parochialism - that's exactly what's held us back from our own team for decades, and there's no doubt that once the licence is secured Tasmanians will benefit in every region," he said.
"We've also been very clear that AFL games will be shared around the state, with home games played in Launceston and Hobart and pre-season and AFLW games played right across the state, including the North West.
"This means the North and North West will not lose any content, but will actually gain matches, including premiership season, pre-season, AFLW, VFL and VFLW.
"That commitment will not change, and we're backing that up with $25 million to upgrade Dial Park in Penguin and $65 million to upgrade UTAS Stadium."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
