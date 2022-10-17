Some parts of the North-West recorded recording-breaking rainfall values, according to Tasmania State Emergency Service assistant director Leon Smith.
"The BoM have indicated this week that they have been keeping records for over 100 years and the rainfall values in some areas in the North-West were record-breaking rainfall values," Mr Smith said.
"I'm not sure of the specific locations, they are quite geographically sparse, but it is a record-breaking event.
"I can tell you based on the intelligence, the inundation levels in the Latrobe area were slightly less than 2016 but in Deloraine they have exceeded inundation levels of 2016.
"That is purely due to where the rainfall has fallen within the catchments."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Smith said all flood levels in the North-West were below minor levels as the state began its transition to full recovery, following last week's floods.
"We still have warnings in the Northern region, within the South Esk and that area and it is due to the tidal influences on the riverine systems," he said.
"This record-breaking rain event that we have just sustained has meant the state is 100 per cent saturated.
"Because it is extremely wet, any rainfall will not soak into the soil and will make its way to low levels - into depressions or into riverine systems."
With more rain forecast, Mr Smith said Tasmanians should remain vigilant and follow emergency service advice.
"Fifty milimetres wouldn't be of concern ordinarily but given the soil's wetness it is concerning to us as it has to go somewhere," he said.
Latrobe Council is opening a Recovery Drop In Centre at the Latrobe Memorial Hall, Gilbert Street, Latrobe tomorrow on October 18 from 9.30am until 6.30pm.
This enables face-to-face contact with providers supporting the flood-affected.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Advocate website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.