If you have a flood plan, use it now.

Consider leaving now for a safer place if it is safe to do so. This may include going to the home of family or friends.

Follow the advice of emergency services.

If you do choose to leave now, let your family or friends know when you are leaving and when you expect to arrive. Take pets with you.

If you choose not to leave now, be ready to evacuate if this is advised by emergency services.

Have your emergency kit available with medications, prescriptions, torches, batteries, valuables, and important papers.

