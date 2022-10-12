SES Tasmania have urged residents in the North and North-West of the state to prepare for "heavy, locally intense rainfall, damaging winds and potential flooding".
The Bureau of Meteorology have warned rainfall may lead to "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding", particularly over the inland North-West.
Follow our live updates for the latest news.
A Flood Advice - Reduced Threat has been issued for Low lying areas of Heybridge adjacent to the Blythe River by Tasmania SES.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Low lying areas of Heybridge adjacent to the Blythe River
SES advises people in these areas that river levels are now falling and are expected to continue falling and that the threat of further flooding has now passed.
Although the threat of further flooding has eased, dangerous conditions and the impacts of flooding for people in Low lying areas of Heybridge adjacent to the Blythe River may remain.
With severe weather impacting the state over the past couple of days, police are renewing their call for people to make informed decisions to stay safe - and never drive through floodwaters.
Community safety is a key priority for Tasmania Police, and Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins, said "I cannot emphasise this enough to the community - please, heed the warnings and make informed decisions to keep yourself, and others safe.
"Conditions outside and on the roads are unsafe due to the intense rain and flooding - and I urge people to restrict all non-essential travel, and to evacuate early to stay safe."
Roads may become damaged, there may be water across roadways, trees down and debris.
"If you're in the north-west and north of the state, you must carefully consider your need to travel. Where it's essential to travel on the roads - to safely evacuate an area - drive with extreme caution."
"Keep up-to-date with the weather and flood warnings, and in areas affected by floodwaters, make a decision to leave early for a place of safety or an evacuation centre outside the flood zone."
Yesterday, the police radio room received around 586 calls for assistance, with around 170 specifically related to the weather.
"This morning police received a call to assist people in a vehicle stranded in flood waters at Deloraine because they chose to attempt to drive through a flooded road, and last night a family in a house at Liffey surrounded by floodwaters," Assistant Commissioner Higgins said.
"Further, this morning police have received several reports of vehicles attempting to drive through floodwaters."
"Rivers will continue to rise over the next few days and I urge everyone to keep up to date with warnings and advice from official emergency services including the Bureau of Meteorology and TasAlert and be safe."
"I implore the community - be informed and make decisions to keep safe. If you are on the roads and need assistance or stranded in flood waters when it could have been prevented - that's going to divert emergency responders from the flood emergency."
A Flood Watch and Act - Prepare now has been issued for Kindred to Leith and surrounds by Tasmania SES.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate flood warning for the Forth River.
River level rises are occurring throughout the Forth River catchment and Lake Gairdner is spilling. Moderate flooding is occurring at Below Wilmot. Further river rises are possible with forecast rainfall and upstream flow arriving.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Kindred, Paloona, Forth, Forthside, Turners Beach, Leith and surrounds.
A Flood Emergency Warning - Evacuate Now has been issued for Meander to Carrick and surrounds by Tasmania SES.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the Meander river.
Major flooding is occurring across the Meander River catchment in response to the widespread heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. River level rises will continue during Friday as upstream flow arrives.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Meander, Montana, Red Hills, Deloraine, Reedy Marsh, Exton, Westbury, Selbourne, Quamby Bend, Hagley, Westwood, Carrick and surrounds.
An evacuation centre is located at:
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the North Esk River at Corra Linn.
Locations likely to be impacted are Corra Linn, Relbia, St Leonards, Norwood, Ravenswood, Mowbray, Newstead, Inveresk, Killafaddy, Elphin and surrounds.
The State Emergency Service has issues Evacute Now Warnings for:
The State Emergency Service has issues an alert for St Patricks River - Move to higher ground
Flood Watch and Act Warnings have been issued for:
OTHER WARNINGS
SES advises people in this area that river levels are now falling and are expected to continue falling and that the immediate threat of further flooding has now eased.
Although this threat has eased, dangerous conditions and the impacts of flooding for people in Railton township may remain.
The State Emergency Service has issued two Emergency Warnings to Evacuate Now
A severe weather warning is current for heavy, locally intense rainfall over Northern Tasmania on Thursday. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the Mersey and Meander Rivers.
Locations likely to be impacted are:
Kimberly, Elizabeth Town, Merseylea, Sunnyside, Railton, Latrobe, Sassafras, Latrobe, Tarleton, and surrounds.
Meander, Montana, Red Hills, Deloraine, Reedy Marsh, Exton, Westbury, Selbourne, Quamby Bend, Hagley, Westwood, Carrick and surrounds.
SES advises that if you live in these areas, evacuate now if it is safe to do so, and go to the home of a family member or friend who are in a safe location or an evacuation centre.
Let your family or friends know when you are leaving and when you expect to arrive.
Take pets with you. Take your emergency kit (medicine, prescriptions, important documents). Turn off electricity at the switchboard before leaving your property.
If staying with family and friends is not an option, the evacuation centres for these areas are:
Latrobe Memorial Hall, 170 Gilbert Street,
The Green Shed 52 Crockers Street, Railton
Deloraine Community Centre - 2-8 Alverston Dr, Deloraine
Flood Emergency Warning - Evacuate Now has been issued for Meander to Hadspen and surrounds by Tasmania SES.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the Meander river.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Meander, Montana, Red Hills, Deloraine, Reedy Marsh, Exton, Westbury, Selbourne, Quamby Bend, Hagley, Westwood, Carrick and surrounds.
An evacuation centre is located at:
Residents for Meanders to Carrick are urged to evacuate now.
SES advises that if you live in this area, evacuate now if it is safe to do so. Widespread flooding is expected. Lives are at risk from flood waters.
Flood waters are a risk to safety, never walk, play, ride, or drive in floodwater.
A Flood Watch and Act - Monitor conditions has been issued for Hadspen to Blackstone Heights & surrounds by Tasmania SES.
Based on current rainfall flooding is likely to occur along the lower Meander River and the lower South Esk River.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Hadspen, Westwood, Riverside, Travellers Rest, Blackstone Heights
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the Mersey and Meander Rivers.
Locations likely to be impacted are:Kimberly, Elizabeth Town, Merseylea, Sunnyside, Railton, Latrobe, Sassafras, Latrobe, Tarleton, and surrounds. Meander, Montana, Red Hills, Deloraine, Reedy Marsh, Exton, Westbury, Selbourne, Quamby Bend, Hagley, Westwood, Carrick and surrounds.
SES advises that if you live in these areas, evacuate now if it is safe to do so.
For these areas, the evacuation centres are: Latrobe Memorial Hall, 170 Gilbert Street, Greenshed 52 Crockers Street, Railton, Deloraine Community Centre - 2-8 Alverston Dr, Deloraine
The State Emergency Service has issued Emergency Warning to Evacuate Now - for Liena to Latrobe and surrounds.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the Mersey river. Locations likely to be impacted are: Kimberly, Elizabeth Town, Merseylea, Sunnyside, Railton, Latrobe, Sassafras, Latrobe, Tarleton, and surrounds.
A Flood Emergency Warning - Evacuate Now has been issued for Liena to Latrobe and surrounds by Tasmania SES.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for the Mersey river.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Kimberly, Elizabeth Town, Merseylea, Sunnyside, Railton, Sassafras, Latrobe, Tarleton, and surrounds.
A Flood Advice - Monitor conditions has been issued for Westbury, Cluan Road and Osmaston Road by Tasmania SES.
Based on current rainfall flooding is likely to occur on Quamby Brook.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Westbury, Cluan Road and Osmaston Road.
A Flood Watch and Act - Move to higher ground (away from creeks and rivers) has been issued for Nunamara to Corkerys Road and surrounds by Tasmania SES.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Nunamara, Myrtle Bank, Corkerys Road and surrounds
A Flood Watch and Act - Move to higher ground (away from creeks and rivers) has been issued for Nunamara to Corkerys Road and surrounds by Tasmania SES.
Locations likely to be impacted are: Nunamara, Myrtle Bank, Corkerys Road and surrounds
Many Tasmanian roads are closed because of flooding caused by the heavy rainfall.
Police are warning conditions might deteriorate rapidly.
"Reduced visibility in heavy rain will make road conditions dangerous during between Wednesday and Friday in parts of the North-West Coast, Central North, North East and Central Plateau," police said.
The list of closures and water on roads incidents as of 3.06pm on Thursday, was:
Water On roads:
Roads closed:
SES acting director Leon Smith has spoken at a press conference in Hobart and says heavy rain will continue overnight.
"Tasmanians can't become complacent," he said.
"This hasn't ended yet. We are expecting higher rainfall values than what we have seen today.
"Don't be complacent and think the rain event has finished, we are only about half-way through it. We are expecting over 100mm still to fall.
"There is a high level of uncertainty and people need to remain vigilant.
"There is still a large period of this event to go. We are using modelling based on the 2016 event to determine inundation levels.
"This is a significant event for Tasmania and we are continuing to treat it very seriously."
Flood peaks at some Tasmanian locations may reach levels experienced in June 2016, SES acting director Leon Smith has warned.
An emergency - prepare to evacuate warning is in place for Redwater Creek.
Evacuation Centres have been set up at:
"Approximately 90 residences may be affected by floodwaters in Railton and surrounds in the coming hours," Mr Smith said.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised the significant rain event will impact the north and north-west of the state until Friday morning.
Mr Smith said SES crews were working to assist residents in affected communities, particularly in Railton and surrounds.
"SES is being supported by TFS and is working closely with other agencies including the Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania Police and Municipal Councils," he said.
The Bureau has a current Severe Weather Warning which forecasts heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding for northern Tasmania today.
Locally intense rainfall may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is also likely over inland parts of north-west Tasmania.
"It's so important that people listen to the warnings and take action to keep themselves safe," Mr Smith said.
"Remember that Tasmania Police has advised that if you are in the affected area, you should reconsider non-essential travel. This is important to minimise traffic on the roads and for the safety of motorists."
Trees are likely to come down as a result of the forecast for damaging winds, adding to the treacherous conditions.
"Everyone needs to be aware of the forecast and the current weather conditions and make final preparations to their property if it is safe to do so. It's possible that properties in some areas of north and north western Tasmania may become isolated during the weather event," Mr Smith said.
"You need to review your household emergency kit and flood emergency plan, including evacuation triggers, and move livestock to higher ground.
"If predicted rainfall patterns reach forecast levels, townships across northern Tasmania will be impacted such as Railton, Latrobe, Wivenhoe, Burnie, and Sheffield will be impacted."
"This is a dynamic situation of significance that we are monitoring, but inevitably we will see flooding in some areas within the forecast areas over the coming days.
"Utilise resources on the SES website and plan to make decisions safely. This is forecast to be an event of significance and emergency services are prepared to assist the community.
"If you have any concerns about the current situation, make a decision to leave early."
Flood Watch and Act - Prepare Now warnings are also in place for the following rivers and creeks:
Areas that may see inundated properties and blocked access routes include:
Tasmania Police has advised all vessel owners/operators intending to travel, particularly in the North and North-West to familiarise themselves with current marine alerts closures as reflected here in and on the TasAlert Website.
Commercial movements in the Port of Devonport are suspended until further notice, unless otherwise approved by the Duty Harbour Master.
Due to the severe weather and expected flooding in the Mersey River, Thursday's 7.30pm departure and Friday's 8.30am departure have been cancelled.
Emergency crews rescued several people from a property at Liffey, southwest of Launceston, on Thursday.
Prepare-to-evacuate warnings were issued on Thursday for people living in an area in the northwest from Liena to Latrobe, plus the town of Railton, where some 90 homes are at risk of inundation.
READ MORE: People rescued as flooding hits Tasmania
Here's a list of new road closures:
Tasmania SES have urged land owners along the Liffey River to monitor strong river level rises.
During the next few days:
What to do:
If you live in the alert area and/or near the Liffey River, SES advises:
Tasmanians worried about their safety from potential flooding should move to a safe place or go to an evacuation centre, police say.
"With severe weather impacting communities, it's imperative people heed the weather and flood warnings specific to their area and make an informed decision on when and how to safely evacuate," Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said.
TasPorts have confirmed the Devonport port will remain closed for the remainder of the day, as the North West continues to face signficant flood risks.
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson said there was potential for the port to remain closed for longer.
The closure will impact services provided by TT Line and Sea Road.
Mr Ferguson said freight teams were working with those affected to minimise disruption.
More to come.
A number of non-critical flood gates along Lindsay Street and behind Inveresk have been closed as a precaution.
The City of Launceston may also close flood gates behind Hart Street, with council officers providing precautionary flood safety advice pamphlets to residents.
The BoM have predicted minor flooding at St Patricks River at Nunamara this afternoon, and minor flood warnings are in place for the South Esk River between Perth and Longford.
About 90 houses at Railton and nearby are at risk of flooding, the SES says.
SES acting director Leon Smith said an emergency: prepare to evacuate warning was in place for Redwater Creek.
Emergency services have received 15 requests for assistance, and a small number of people have been moved to evacuation centres, according to SES Acting Director Leon Smith.
Mr Smith said the requests for assistance were not all related directly to flooding, but a number of "incidents on the periphery" had resulted in callouts to the SES.
Despite this, he said most Tasmanians were obeying emergency service advice.
Asked how prepared the state was for escalating floods, he said a "significant amount of planning" had gone into preparing for this weather event, including close inter-agency collaboration with the Bureau of Meteorology and the state government.
A BoM spokesperson said they expect rainfall to continue into the evening, with a chance rainfall levels will increase.
It is expected that the rain will slow overnight.
For people needing a safe place while evacuating due to the severe weather, an additional Evacuation Centre is now open at the Deloraine Community Centre - 8 Alverston Dive.
The BoM has issued a major flood warning for the Mersey River, including Liena to Kimberley and the Latrobe township.
It said flood waters were expected to enter properties, causing signficant and widespread flooding.
Driving conditions and roads are likely to be impacted.
The emergency evacuations centre is located at:
What to do:
Turners Beach and Forth are likely to be hit by flooding, along with smaller population centres in the area.
The SES has issued a "flood watch and act: prepare now" warning for the Kindred to Leith area and surrounds.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate flood warning for the Forth River.
Areas considered likely to be affected include Kindred, Paloona, Forth, Forthside, Turners Beach, Leith and surrounds.
The BoM have announced possible major flooding at Kimberley from this afternoon, and at Latrobe Bridge from this evening.
It said strong river level rises in the Mersey River catchment during the day, significant flooding was possible.
Overnight, a total of 40 to 50 millimetres of rain fell across the Mersey River catchment, with isolated totals up to 130 millimetres recorded at Lake Mackenzie.
The BoM said they expected further rainfall totals of 70 to 120 millimetres across North Tasmania with isolated totals of up to 200 millimetres tonight.
SES Acting Director Leon Smith said about 90 residences may be affected by floodwaters in Railton and surrounding areas in the next few hours.
Areas that may see inundated properties and blocked access routes include:
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson has announced a list of evacuation centres across the state that will be opened today.
In a statement, Mr Ferguson said flood peaks at some locations were expected to reach levels experienced in 2016.
SES crews from the south have travelled north to assist.
A prepare to evacuate flood emergency warning has been issued for Railton and surrounding areas as the threat mounts.
The SES said Redwater Creek was flooding and Railton and surrounds were likely to be affected.
"Flood waters are expected to enter some properties, causing significant and widespread flooding," the SES said.
It warned driving conditions might be dangerous and roads were likely to be affected.
"Flood waters are a risk to safety," it said.
"Never walk, play, ride or drive in floodwater."
The Spirit of Tasmania has announced the cancellation of up to four sailings after the Devonport port was closed.
In a statement, the Spirit of Tasmania said overnight sailings between Devonport and Melbourne on Thursday, 13 October, and day sailings on Friday, 14 October, are all cancelled.
SES has issued Watch and Act flood warnings for the Forth River, Mersey River, Meander River, North Esk River, Redwater Creek, Leven River, Western Creek, Dampers Creek, Mole Creek and Lobster Rivulet and an Advice flood warning has been issued for part of the North Esk River.

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
