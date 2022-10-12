The Spirit of Tasmania has announced the cancellation of up to four sailings after the Devonport port was closed.
In a statement, the Spirit of Tasmania said overnight sailings between Devonport and Melbourne on Thursday, 13 October, and day sailings on Friday, 14 October, are all cancelled.
Spirit of Tasmania Chief Executive Officer Bernard Dwyer apologised to passengers for any inconvenience and said passengers will be rebooked onto the next available sailing.
"Additional day sailings will be scheduled to accommodate affected passengers," he said.
"Passengers impacted by these cancellations who no longer wish to travel can cancel their bookings without penalty. Full refunds will be provided."
MORE TO COME...
