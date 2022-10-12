For Minna Blaney and Carolina Ascui the task of ordering a taxi has become an anxiety-riddled process.
The two women, who both use wheelchairs, say trying to book a taxi that is wheelchair accessible is an often hard and unsafe task.
"I actually have a permanent booking but even with the permanent booking, it doesn't turn up," Ms Blaney said.
"I don't ring an hour before, I don't ring 15 minutes before, it's pre-booked. Once I was waiting for an hour and 45 minutes. It makes me feel really depressed and not wanting to do anything."
She said the departure of a taxi service provider from Northern Tasmania led to higher unavailability and longer wait times.
"I want to be able to go out and be with my friends and not be depressed anymore but at the moment I don't trust using a taxi. I'm really not wanting to do much at all. When we used to have two taxi services I never used to have this problem."
Labor MP Janie Finlay is pushing Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson on what she says is the rising issue of disabled community members not having adequate access to safe and reliable taxi services.
Speaking at New Horizons disability service in Mowbray on Wednesday morning, Ms Finlay said it was clear there was a lack of wheelchair accessible taxis, particularly in the North of the state.
"It's been an issue that's been in our community for years, but more recently there has been a provider leave the market and that means it's even worse now," she said.
New Horizon Club CEO Belinda Kitto said she had heard multiple stories from participants missing out on important commitments including medical, social and sporting occasions.
"It is vital for members of our community to be able to have that independence. Isolation and anxiety is big in the disabled community and this issue is causing more problems," she said.
Paul Lewis, who is an independent taxi operator, would like the opportunity to operate a wheelchair accessible taxi after experiencing first-hand the difficulty of securing one for his mother.
"People with disabilities need the certainty of knowing they can get from point A to point B in safe and reliable transport when they need it," Mr Lewis said.
Ms Finlay urged Mr Ferguson to resolve the issue of inadequate transport options for those who need support.
"The Liberal Government continues to obsess over its $750 million stadium in Hobart while Tasmanians living with a disability are left waiting hours for a wheelchair-accessible taxi to arrive at their door," Ms Finlay told The Examiner.
In repsonse to Ms Finlay, the government said they have been listening to stakeholders about the importance of improving transport access for people with disability.
"There is a shortage of drivers to do the work and in response we have now made it easier to become a wheelchair accessible taxi (WAT) driver," Mr Ferguson said.
"Unlike other taxi licences, WAT licences under the Tasmanian Liberal Government are free.
"Also, in response to industry reports of a shortage of taxi drivers, which is also affecting the availability of wheelchair-accessible taxis, earlier this year the Tasmanian Government took action to make it quicker and cheaper for operators to recruit new taxi drivers. To get more drivers behind the wheel and more taxis back on our roads, we've reduced the costs of becoming authorised and have simplified the process."
Mr Ferguson said the government was now offering up to $600 for each new drivers' cost of training and authorisation.
"The first round of the incentive program has concluded which included 4 new WAT drivers being recruited in Launceston. A second round is currently being assessed and if necessary the Government will fund further rounds," he said.
"The taxi training course is also being updated to make it cheaper and quicker to become a taxi driver, while maintaining safety and competency requirements. Streamlining of clearances for new drivers has also been implemented.
"Beyond this, under national reforms, authorised drivers from other states and territories will no longer need a Tasmanian ancillary certificate to drive in Tasmania, making it easier for operators to recruit interstate taxi drivers."
Mr Ferguson said that he recently met with the industry about the matter and indicated that the Government will be prepared to take further action if the current unsatisfactory situation for people with disability does not improve.
"In the meantime, the Department and the Industry are working closely to see more drivers and Wheelchair Accessible Taxis on the road to address the shortage."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
