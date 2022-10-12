The Examiner
Jake McDonald gave an eyewitness account of the fatal fight in 2020

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated October 12 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:50am
Bobby Medcraft's friend Jake McDonald leaving the Supreme Court in Launceston

Alleged murder victim Bobby Medcraft was lying face down in a garden bed when a man used a sweeping motion towards the back of his leg, a witness told the Supreme Court in Launceston.

