Alleged murder victim Bobby Medcraft was lying face down in a garden bed when a man used a sweeping motion towards the back of his leg, a witness told the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Jake McDonald, now 24, described yelling at a group of men that they were going to kill Mr Medcraft if they did not stop punching and kicking him to the head.
"Bobby had his hands over his head trying to protect himself," Mr McDonald said told Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft, 23, was struck with a sword to the back of the leg, causing his death by blood loss, and that all are thus criminally responsible.
Mr McDonald told the jury of Mr Medcraft's extreme anger when a member of the group Lucas Ford threatened to come to his house.
He gave evidence of the build-up throughout the night of abusive text and Facebook messages to the tragic confrontation about 3.50am.
Mr McDonald said he had driven a red Barina from Mr Medcraft's house to Kayden Morrisson's house in Ritchie Avenue, Downlands.
He said a car was behind "bumping into us and the back window was smashed out."
He said he drove around an internal block "pretty quickly" trying to put some distance between the two cars.
When he stopped the other car slid into the drivers door.
He said Mr Medcraft got out and he heard a bottle break.
Mr McDonald said he recognized Lucas Ford from his Facebook picture and ran under Bobby's arms to fight him.
"We hit each other backwards and forwards," he said.
When the fight finished he looked up to see Mr Medcraft trying to protect himself.
"There was a man in a black top and black pants kicking and punching him repeatedly to the head," he told the court.
He said Mr Ford was leaning over hitting Mr Medcraft to the side and back of the head.
"There was also one at his feet," he said.
"What was he wearing?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"Shorts and black top," he said.
"What did you see?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"I saw a sweeping motion at the back of his leg," he said.
He said he had seen a bald fella kicking and punching at his head.
Mr McDonald demonstrated the motion to the jury from the witness box.
He said he had not seen what the man had in his hand.
Mr McDonald said he was yelling to try and get the men to stop but a man kept getting in his way and not letting him past.
"I was telling them to stop because it was probably going to kill him," he said.
He said Kalinda Morrisson was yelling the same stuff as he was.
Mr McDonald said the man who made the swinging motion was same one he had seen at Thorne Street previously who was just in his underpants.
He said the fight stopped and the other men went behind the cars and then police arrived.
He said he told a friend Luke Buckley that his group was outnumbered and Mr Medcraft had been stomped and "one of them had a machete".
"Bobby was taken down by three of them and I couldn't get to help him," he texted Mr Buckley.
He said Mr Medcraft had died but had been brought back and was in hospital.
Mr McDonald agreed under cross examination that he had said to a friend in a Facebook message that he was going to smoke Mr Ford and put him in a hole.
The trial continues.
