One of Australia's most iconic "big top" shows is set to debut in Launceston tonight, before staying in town for two weeks to offer edge-of-the-seat thrills.
Following successful stints in Perth, Adelaide, and Hobart, Weber Bros Entertainment's "The Circus" was set up beside the Tamar River at Royal Park yesterday.
Spokesperson Greg Hall said viewers should "expect the unexpected" at the "adrenaline-pumping and fun-filled two-hour show".
"I'm sure people might have heard of a human cannonball, or maybe even seen some grainy black and white footage showing one from way back in the day, but we've got one that shoots a person from one side of the tent to the other at 50 kilometres per hour," he said.
"We also have a globe of death, which is a small mesh sphere ball that four motorbike riders spin around inside of at the same time."
Aerialist and show manager Kiarnna Weber said she performs a range of maneuvers and tricks while16-metres high, which ends with a drop she said would "shock everyone".
She also said being involved in a circus was a tradition that had been passed down through her family for seven generations.
"I've been in the circus my whole life," she said.
"It's really all I know."
Her parents Harry and Marie Webber share the titles of director and tour manager, which they said meant they were in charge of all planning and preparation, an "involved" process that takes no less than six months.
"You have to think right ahead," Ms Weber said.
"Everything from fuel costs, accommodation, and transport modes, is combined with where we're going to get the music from, which artists we're going to use, and stress over whether they going to get along, so basically once we get to the end of all of that we just cross our fingers and hope for the best."
Mr Webber said the feedback the show has received from critics around Australia so fare indicated to him that they were doing something right, and justified the tedious preparation involved.
"We want to leave people feeling like they should have paid more," he said.
