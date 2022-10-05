A three-week Tasmanian holiday kickstarted one of Lilydale's most popular businesses.
Michael Penboss and Lyn Mazzer were visiting from the mainland when they came across a 1900s cottage on Main Road.
It was there in early 2018 they opened The Bean Barrow, an indoor-outdoor cafe that backs onto a three-bedroom home.
Four and a half years and countless coffees later, the duo are ready for a break and have put the thriving cafe on the market.
"We're at the point where we know we're done," said Mr Penboss, a chef of 25 years.
"It's still going to be sad to go because we've made plenty of friends.
"There's plenty of good locals we've known for four years, we're entwined in their lives as much as they're entwined in ours."
Starting as a small marquee and coffee van, the cafe soon gathered a loyal following.
A kitchen renovation allowed the cafe to begin serving food, and a redeveloped seating area followed.
The duo did much of the work themselves.
"We were out the front laying pavers in the dark, in the rain, in winter," Ms Mazzer said.
"After we'd been making coffee for the day we'd be out the front laying pavers."
Eager to leave the business on a high point, Mr Penboss and Ms Mazzer are now planning their next move.
When the cafe sells they hope to spend several months exploring Tasmania before finding their next home, and setting aside a date to be married.
Both hoped the property's next owners would continue - and even expand - the business they started.
"The need's here and it's got plenty more opportunity and viability to do more," Mr Penboss said.
"I think the town's better for it."
Ms Mazzer agreed.
"You look here and it's the gateway to a lot of different things - the wine route, the lavender farm, Derby."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
