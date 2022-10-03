The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Five people have plead not guilty to the murder of Burnie man Bobby Medcraft in 2020

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:17am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burnie man Bobby Medcraft (centre) was murdered in 2020. Picture file

Five people in the Launceston Supreme Court pleaded not guilty today to the alleged murder of Bobby Medcraft in Burnie on March 29, 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.