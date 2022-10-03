Five people in the Launceston Supreme Court pleaded not guilty today to the alleged murder of Bobby Medcraft in Burnie on March 29, 2020.
Cody Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey Deverell, 37, Lucas Ford, 31, Michael Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Ford, 24, were allegedly present when Mr Medcraft was struck to the back of the leg with a sharp implement.
Justice Robert Pearce said Mr Medcraft was alleged to have died from blood loss after being struck with a sword.
He said the Crown case was that all the defendants were criminally responsible.
The prosecution and defence counsel took nearly two hours to select the eight man, four women jury.
Justice Pearce told the jurors the trial was expected to take six weeks but could possibly run until the end of November.
He said it was expected that there would be 24 civilian witnesses including four people who spent the evening with Mr Medcraft.
There would be about 16 neighbours called as witnesses as well as police and forensic officers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.