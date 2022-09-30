New data reveals that more students are being suspended for carrying weapons

New data has revealed that the number of Tasmanian students suspended for having weapons on school grounds has increased.
Figures obtained by Labor under Right to Information legislation show that in 2021 there were 64 suspensions issued due to having weapons and other dangerous objects, compared to 54 in 2020.
However, in 2020, many students were doing remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Labor education spokesperson Josh Willie said the statistics worried him.
"It's clear the Liberals aren't getting the basics right when it comes to education.
"Record suspensions and violent behaviour demonstrate the lack of engagement and support in our schools.
"All Tasmanian students should be able to engage in meaningful learning and feel safe at school."
In response to the data and labor's concerns, a Department of Education spokesperson said it did not accept poor student behaviour.
"Positive and respectful behaviour is an important feature of an environment that engages students and encourages learning.
"Violence or harassment of staff or students of any kind is not tolerated in Tasmanian schools."
The spokesperson said suspension data was only one piece of information the department used in ensuring students needs were being met.
"Schools may use a range of approaches to support and promote safe and respectful student behaviour and set positive behavioural expectations, with teachers supported to continuously develop and evaluate classroom management techniques with colleagues and through further professional training.
"Principals exercise their professional judgement when managing student behaviour, within a clear legislative and policy framework."
The spokesperson cited the use of an inclusive practice coach and a working group focused on attendance and suspensions as examples of actions it had taken to reduce suspensions and improve student behaviour.
