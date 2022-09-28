The quality of the Overland Track huts' greywater systems have been defended after a bushwalking guide said they were an environmental and a health risk.
Sheffield-based wilderness enthusiast Wes Moule has also accused the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service of bullying and intimidation after he spoke out about the greywater issues and other problems at the Overland Track.
Mr Moule said despite being replaced in late 2020, the greywater systems were far from perfect.
"The contamination left by 34 years of failed greywater systems from the showers have left so much residue and damage to the soils that just changing the greywater systems wouldn't fix the problem.
Mr Moule demanded that PWS release the test results from the huts.
"My friends who are guides, who have no PPE [personal protection equipment], have had to shovel up the poo and got it on their face. They're worried about all the toxins and stuff they've been exposed to through the greywater because they've had to clean these systems."
A spokesperson from the Tasmanian Walking Company said it installed a new greywater system at its Overland Track Huts in August 2020, and there was no evidence the previous or current systems were causing harm. They also said it had no ongoing communication with Mr Moule.
"In the past, TWC has made every effort to meet with Wes Moule and discuss the facts around his concerns, but he continues to make unfounded statements based purely on his personal beliefs.
"The huts are regularly inspected by qualified engineers as part of a preventative maintenance program, the last such inspection being in July, yet Wes continues to make negative statements on social media."
A Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania spokesperson said it had done water sampling in response to a concern.
"The PWS assesses any new complaints received regarding reserved land, including undertaking an investigation where appropriate. The PWS will then, where necessary, work with leaseholders to ensure they are not only meeting their obligations but also undertake any rectification works should these be required.
"The PWS is not aware of any new or specific concerns regarding greywater treatment."
