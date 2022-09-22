The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Efforts continue to save stranded whales on Ocean Beach at Macquarie Harbour

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:47am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crews trying to move some of the stranded pilot whales to deeper waters. Main picture courtesy of NRE, inset picture by Adam Reibel

Authorities have said that only 35 of the 230 pilot whales found stranded on Ocean Beach at Macquarie Harbour on Wednesday morning have survived, with efforts continuing to save the the surviving animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.