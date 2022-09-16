The Examiner
Murderer Sue Neill-Fraser granted parole after 13 years in jail for killing her partner

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:40am, first published 6:28am
Sue-Neill Fraser was received a 26-year jail term for killing Bob Chappell in 2009.

Convicted murderer Sue-Neill Fraser has been granted parole after serving 13 years in jail.

