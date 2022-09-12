JJs Bakery in Mowbray has been forced to close temporarily following a fire on Sunday night.
Crews from Rocherlea and Launceston were called to Mowbray Marketplace about 10.30pm, and managed to extinguish the fire just after 11pm.
The fire was contained to the bakery.
Investigators say the fire was accidental and started in the vicinity of an electrical appliance.
In a social media post on Monday morning, JJs said it hoped to reopen as soon as possible.
"Sorry we are closed temporarily until further notice," the post read.
"Unfortunately last night we had a fire in our shop. Cleaning has begun.
"We hope to be open to the public as soon as we can."
Other businesses in the shopping centre are operating as usual.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
