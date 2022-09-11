A meeting with Queen Elizabeth II when he was just 14 is a memory Devonport's Andrew Page will never forget.
Mr Page was a member of the Boys Brigade, a church-based organisation for young boys.
In 1977, Mr Page was named Boy of the Year and was given the opportunity to hand over a scroll to Her Majesty during her silver jubilee tour.
Mr Page said the scroll had a message wishing the Queen all the best for the future.
Mr Page called the experience "mind-blowing" as he recalled the meeting following the Queen's death.
"It took me by surprise to be chosen out of all the boys in Tasmania to do an honourable job like that," he said.
"It was absolutely an unreal experience - it was such a memorable and grand occasion.
"You never say no when an opportunity like that comes along and it's something I'll treasure for a long time.
"It will stay in my mind forever and I'm quite chuffed to have been thought of to do it."
Mr Page said a question from Queen Elizabeth's late husband, Prince Philip, stood out during the conversation he had with the royal couple.
"We did a relay and we ran a batton from Burnie to Hobart and I was chosen to do the presentation at Government House," he said.
"Prince Philip asked me 'how much running I did?' and I said 'from just behind the bushes'.
"They were both very down to earth people and they didn't speak to you like you were on a different level.
"They asked me about my background and I was able to tell them about the farm life.
"They did make me feel at ease - they were a real pleasure to talk to."
Mr Page said he wasn't sure how he would handle the royal meeting in the lead up.
"I had looked forward to it for some time before it happened," he said.
"I was a shy, natured person and I was doubting myself but I think it all come together."
Mr Page explained what his thoughts were when he first heard the news of the Queen's death.
"I was quite shocked," he said.
"She seemed to be a lady who had many more years in front of her.
"She put a lot in place for people to think about and she was a good lady of the church."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
