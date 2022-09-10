Common sense has prevailed in relation to the new rock lobster pot limits, according to one North-West fisherman.
The state government approved a new management plan for the Tasmanian rock lobster industry on Saturday, which included not adopting an increase from 50 to 60 pot limits, new minimum size lobster limits and vessel monitoring systems implemented across the commercial rock lobster fleet.
Wynyard fisherman Scott Inkson said of all the rules that industry was consulted on, the pot limit was the most contentious.
"If we had of increased the pot limit from 50 to 60, it would have put pressure on the quotas and the likelihood would be that you are taking that away from someone else and pushing them out of the industry," he said.
"It would risk depleting the stock - to give us more gear in an area with low biomass would be foolish.
Mr Inkson, who predominantly fishes in North-West and North-East waters, said he didn't have an issue with any of the other rules implemented.
"I am thankful for an increase in (the size of) females in the North-East," he said.
"The VMS (vessel monitoring systems) are good for safety but also stops illegal fishing.
"All the rules are there for a reason I can see."
The increased size limits was the "most significant change", according to Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer.
"The new minimum size limits are being introduced for all fishers to better reflect regional lobster growth rates and size at maturity and boost egg production," she said.
"This will improve stock levels and spawning opportunities, which is a major step forward for the future sustainability of the fishery.
"NRE Tas initially proposed three size limit zones.
"After considering submissions and updated scientific advice, a simpler amended proposal has been approved, with two size limit zones and only increasing the female size limit in the north and east of the state."
The Tasmanian Association for Recreational Fishing chief executive officer Jane Gallichan argued the size limit changes would be detrimental to recreational fishers.
"The proposed size limit changes will reduce recreational catch dramatically over the next two years, particularly on the East Coast where 75 per cent of all recreationally caught rock lobster are taken," Ms Gallichan said.
"During the 2019 election campaign, then Minister (Guy) Barnett and the state Liberal Government gave us a commitment to increase the rock lobster take arrangements for recreational fishers on the East Coast.
"We're not seeing an increase, in fact, we're lucky to see anything given the punch in the eye we've just received from the new minister for the next two years."
While happy the pot limits remained unchanged, Shadow Primary Industries Minister Janie Finlay questioned the time it took for the decision to be made.
"This has been just another example of this government being in over their heads and not up to the job," she said.
"The minister's inability to communicate her intentions for the rock lobster fishery sooner has caused immense stress to our fishers, regional communities and the businesses that are reliant on their trade.
"In many cases, fishers and businesses were re-evaluating what their future would hold and many have had a really tough time with their mental health.
"It was all so unnecessary."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
