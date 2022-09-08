Rocherlea could have as many as three changes for their NTFA premier grand final against Longford at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Playing-coach Josh Ponting said Luke Purdon, Brady Scott and Cody Weedon, who didn't play last weekend, were among those pushing for selection.
"We had a couple of blokes out on the weekend who were carrying a bit of an injury," Ponting said.
"Those boys have done everything to try and put their hand up this week. If they get through tonight's session, they'll be available to be picked and we'll go from there."
Longford playing-coach Beau Thorp said he had a full list to choose from.
Thorp's side is looking to break a long drought.
They haven't won a premiership since 1989 while Rocherlea last tasted success in 2016.
Longford defeated Rocherlea by 17 points in their semi-final a fortnight ago.
Longford got the hot start and led by 39 points at half-time before Rocherlea outscored them in the second half.
Thorp reflected on how they hung on in that game.
"We had to look at some of our forward entries and where we were turning the ball over and our midfield," he said.
"They were shooting the ball over our midfield and going forward.
"Momentum swings are huge and fortunately our captain (Josh Frankcombe) both times kicked a goal against their momentum. It was great to steady the ship against their onslaught."
The coach said his side would need to match Rocherlea's pressure and go toe-to-toe with them at stoppages.
"Then we've got to spread evenly and quickly to try and spread them on the large surface," he said.
"It's a much bigger ground than our home ground and we play our ground well.
"We know if we can get moving and use the space that'll be one of our strengths."
Ponting said it took his side a while to adapt to what Longford were doing in the semi-final.
"We got caught behind a little bit," he said.
"We weren't playing our brand of footy and got too distracted by other things happening off the footy.
"In the second half, we identified that and adapted to what we needed to do and executed our game plan.
"We came out on top in the second half. We didn't get the result but that holds us in good stead and we're confident our best footy stacks up."
Both teams are proud to have plenty of home-grown talent.
"Something we're really proud of is 80 per cent of our side are Longford boys and/or played juniors at Longford," Thorp said.
"The other thing we're really excited about is from this time last year, we've got eight or nine new players in the side.
"And we only recruited one or two players.
"So they're all players that have come from our under-18s or reserves premiership last season and they're playing strong senior football."
Ponting also highlighted the camaraderie of his team.
"I've been driving into them that our group's pretty much from the northern suburbs," he said.
"There are probably one or two that have come in from elsewhere and we've all grown up together and gone to school together.
"There's a lot of history, we've played a lot of junior footy together. I'd say we're probably one of the most tight-knit groups going around."
Both coaches have prepared their teams for the 4pm start which is later than the usual.
"I've been saying to the boys all week just prepare like a normal game," Thorp said.
"Try and play the game, not the occasion. Obviously there'll be nerves and a few more people around but the first team to settle and get into the groove of footy will be the team that comes out on top."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
