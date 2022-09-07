Over a thousand Tasmanians are expected to descend on Launceston's streets this Sunday for the annual Women's 5K Walk-Run to raise awareness for cancer.
The five-kilometre trek through town will involve women, men and children from all backgrounds and levels of fitness doning the signature pink t-shirt as part of Cancer Council Tasmania's fundraiser for support and research.
Advertisement
Women's 5K Walk-Run organiser Zoe Vandervelde said with over 1500 people already registered for the event, and another hundred on board for the virtual walk, the event was already gearing up for a success.
She said this year's theme of "Do It For Them" was about supporting all people and all types of cancer.
"The focus is really about doing it for those people in our lives regardless of ... who have been impacted by cancer because cancer doesn't discriminate," Ms Vandervelde said.
And with $60,000 already raised for cancer support services and prevention programs across the state, she said surpassing last year's goal of $120,000 was well and truly in sight.
Although only the second year Ms Vandervelde has organised the event, the fundraiser is an event that is close to her heart, having completed the walk with her mother who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"We do have a lot of a lot of participants that come along to the event that have recently gone through cancer treatment,
"It's their way of getting their community to rally around them and support them getting their health back," Ms Vandervelde said.
Event ambassador Tania Gaby said that the event was also a fun opportunity for people to get together for a good cause.
"I just love it," Ms Gaby said. "You turn up here on the day of the event and there's just this big sea of pink - it's really exciting".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.