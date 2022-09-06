A Dunorlan farmer has topped the country after winning a national award for starting a business that connects rural women.
Rural motherhood advocate and founder of Motherland Australia, Stephanie Trethewey, was named the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award National Winner.
The announcement was made on September 6 by the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Senator Murray Watt at a gala event in Canberra's Parliament House.
The grazier and former television broadcaster was recognised for her work in founding Motherland Village - Australia's first online facilitated mother's group.
The Motherland program encouraged deeper connection for those who struggled to access regular parenting support groups due to geographic and social isolation.
In recent months, Motherland had also developed a pilot program offering virtual postnatal support for patients in isolated communities
Bendigo's Kimberley's Furness was awarded the National Runner Up title for her work profiling and supporting rural women in business through OAK Magazine which she founded in 2017.
Both women received Westpac grants of $20,000 and $15,000 respectively, and ongoing support through the award's alumni program.
Tasmanian Minister for Primary Industries and Water, and Minister for Women Jo Cornish congratulated Ms Trethewey on her national success.
Mrs Cornish said after a highly competitive selection process, Ms Trethewey, the $15,000 state award winner, won the national judging panel over with her fantastic presentation on her business, Motherland Village.
Since launching Motherland Village, Ms Trethewey had partnered with a hospital in the Northern Territory to ensure new mothers had access to her program before they left.
Mrs Cornish said she looked forward to seeing her expand the service to other hospitals around Australia.
"Well done again to Stephanie and to all of the inspirational finalists who are making a difference in rural industries, businesses and communities across Australia," Mrs Cornish said.
The Advocate reporter in Devonport. Contact Libby at 0447176804 or libby.bingham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
