If you've been struggling to book a flight to the mainland or seen the prices escalate recently, it may be because airlines are cutting back flight numbers in an attempt to reduce chaos at airports.
Airlines operating in the state appear to have reduced flights to and from Launceston by about 25 per cent, according to figures provided by Launceston Airport.
Advertisement
News of the reduction came as Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Tuesday said it was "disappointing" that Qantas Group had targeted Tasmania with harsher reductions than other states.
"It appears the Qantas Group has hit Tasmania with a disproportionately higher level of reduction than elsewhere across Australia - despite being the jurisdiction most reliant on air travel," he said.
"Even worse, these changes appear to have been quietly rolled out by the airlines under the cover of darkness, while also resulting in higher airfares - which is already evident in coming months."
He said he has written to the heads of both airline groups to express his "displeasure" at the capacity cuts.
According to data from Launceston Airport, airlines flew 1082 flights to and from Launceston in July, but only 782 in August.
Data from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics also showed that Qantas' scheduled flights to and from Launceston have trended downwards, from 289 flights in April to 173 by July.
A spokesman for the Qantas Group said the capacity cuts were made to help improve the airline's reliability during a period of high rates of employee absence due to COVID.
"Our commitment to Tasmania and the Tasmanian tourism industry remains strong. The capacity reductions we've made into Tasmania have been below cuts we've had to make to other markets, including Melbourne to Sydney and into Coolangatta and the Sunshine Coast," the spokesperson said.
"These adjustments to the schedule are having positive results, with cancellation rates in Tasmania below the network average and on time performance increasing by 19 percentage points in August compared to July."
A spokesman for Qantas subsidiary Jetstar also did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
A spokesperson for Virgin Australia, whose flight numbers in and out of Launceston have also fallen this year, confirmed the company temporarily suspended direct services between Adelaide and Launceston on 23 July 2022, and plans to resume the service in December 2022.
It also deferred recommencement of the direct flight between the Gold Coast and Launceston from December this year until April 2023.
"The continually challenging operating environment as airlines emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic means that difficult schedule changes have at times unfortunately been undertaken by airlines," the Virgin spokesperson said.
The cutback in flights came about because airlines, which retrenched large numbers of experienced staff after the onset of the pandemic, are struggling to cope with the return of normal demand for flights this year.
Advertisement
Passengers have been reporting frequent delays and cancelled flights - just 38 per cent of Jetstar flights departing Launceston left on time during July, according to the latest figures.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.