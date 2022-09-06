The Examiner
Updated

The airlines have cut back on flights to and from Tasmania in an attempt to reduce airport chaos.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 6 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 6:00pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has criticised airlines for cutting services in Tasmania.

If you've been struggling to book a flight to the mainland or seen the prices escalate recently, it may be because airlines are cutting back flight numbers in an attempt to reduce chaos at airports.

