Plea to Legislative Council to knock down Homes Tasmania bill

A plea to the legislative council to vote against the state government's plan to establish an independent housing authority has arisen from Labor's ranks.
This week the Legislative Council will be briefed on the legislation which passed the House of Assembly in August.
The bill seeks to create Homes Tasmania, an independent, government-owned entity, that will have significant powers to leverage assets and increase the supply of housing to Tasmanians.
Labor Franklin MHA David O'Byrne has written to all indpendents within the Legislative Council asking them to vote against the "deeply troubling" Homes Tasmania Bill.
"While the housing crisis in Tasmania rages on, the government's plan to shift the management of social housing to a statutory body at arms' length of government is not the solution that the community needs," Mr O'Byrne said.
"This new housing authority flies in the face of ministerial responsibility. Like health and education, social housing is a fundamental state government service, and Tasmanians should not accept any move to hand it over to an independent board to manage."
Mr O'Byrne said there was nothing that that the new housing authority will be able to do that the government cannot already do.
"I voted against it, and I am pleading with the Legislative Council to do the same."
Liberal Leader of the House Nic Street said the Bill had reached the Legislative Council.
"I look forward to seeing it progress in time for Tasmania's new Housing Authority to commence on October 1," Mr Street said.
Murchison independent MLC Ruth Forrest said she was keeping an open mind until she had heard more from government.
"I will be really happy to hear from the government how this is going to be better, and how this mechanism will deliver more houses, more homes for people, and more services around those people," she said.
Mersey independent MLC Mike Gaffney said he would listen to all opinions and debate.
"We are open to David's concerns and have recieved his letter...I've no doubt they will form a large part of our discussion along the way."
Feedback from the housing, homelessness, building and construction sectors all helped to inform the bill, that the government has said will be flexible and innovative in delivering homes.
South Australia already uses an independent statutory housing authority model, which reports to the relevant minister to provide housing and homelessness services, working with government and non-government organisations.
