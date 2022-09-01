The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The owner of the 168-year old Bowerbank Mill in Deloraine hopes a new custodian will take on the historic site

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
September 1 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne Batalibasi sitting out the front of The Chimney House cottage, at Bowerbank Mill, Deloraine. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Since 1855 the historic Bowerbank flour mill has sat against the backdrop of the Western Tiers in Deloraine, North Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.