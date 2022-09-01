Since 1855 the historic Bowerbank flour mill has sat against the backdrop of the Western Tiers in Deloraine, North Tasmania.
Its storied history has seen the beginnings of the state's agricultural trade, been the studio of renowned leather artist Garry Greenwood, and is now the residence of Anne Batalibasi.
Although the Georgian-style four-storey, ten-bedroom building has been the place she has called home for the last decade, Ms Batalibasi has been trying to sell the heritage building.
But for the departing owner, she hopes whoever takes on the building honours its history.
"When you're a historical buff, you never think of yourself really as owning a historic building. You're a custodian, and have to take the responsibility seriously," Ms Batalibasi said.
"I like to think that this has been an 'Escape to The Mill' for us. And now it's time to move on and let somebody else have this wonderful experience".
Although the building has been on the market for months, she said the mill needed a new custodian who could see the potential of the site.
Property agent Ian McCallum, who works for Parry Property, said because of the uniqueness of the building, it would take a unique buyer with "particular wants and desire".
"It's not for your average buyer who goes in there and says 'it needs new bathrooms, it needs this, and it needs that'," Mr McCallum said.
"It needs somebody who really respects, I suppose, the history of it".
For Ms Batalibasi, after falling in love with the building as an eight-year-old, and then travelling and living in Europe for much of her life, the mill's architecture suggests another time, and another place.
"We had some people stay here from Russia, and they compared it to Peter the Great's hunting lodge," she said.
"I thought to myself, that's a very good compliment for a bloody old flour mill in Deloraine, Tasmania".
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
