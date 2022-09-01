Derby man pleads not guilty to assaulting Council general manager

A Derby man alleged to have intimidated and assaulted the general manager of the Dorset Council pleaded not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Stuart Edward Rainbow, 59, pleaded not guilty to assaulting and intimidating Tim Watson through defence counsel Bill Griffiths.
Mr Griffiths asked Magistrate Sharon Cure to postpone an application by Mr Watson for a restraint order until after the criminal charges are decided.
The application for the restraint order was originally set down for hearing on November 29.
However, Mr Griffiths submitted that Mr Rainbow's bail conditions satisfied anything sought by Mr Watson.
Ms Cure agreed that criminal matters should always go first and adjourned the hearing and application for restraint order to February 14, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
