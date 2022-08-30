Salmon farming on land not a simple solution

In response to Cass Wright (Group is not 'anti-jobs', The Examiner, Aug 23) we are pleased that her group is not anti-jobs or anti-salmon industry. However, it is important to note the limitations of 100 per cent on-land salmon farming.
To replace the current mix of land-based and marine farming with 100 per cent land-based would require an enormous amount of on-land infrastructure, water and around 640GWh energy to power it all.
This is nearly half the energy Tasmania currently generates and more than it exports.
Considering 71 per cent of the earth is ocean and the human population is forecasted to increase by two billion people by 2050 it essential we produce more food from the sea.
Salt water is a necessary requirement for healthy fish but discharge of salt water on land or sea isn't permitted in Tasmania.
Other countries that have trialled 100 per cent land-based can discharge salt water but, even with this advantage, they've had limited success producing commercial quantities to date. Indeed, one major Norwegian company recently abandoned its land-based operation.
And even if all of the above could be overcome, why would companies base their operations Tasmania, far from their major markets? They wouldn't.
The entire industry would move closer to its major mainland markets - closing the salmon industry and its broader supply chain overnight, putting thousands and thousands of highly qualified and talented Tasmanians out of a job. That outcome would very much be anti-jobs, in my view.
There are many smaller groups or marginalised groups that use peaceful protests to push their message.
But there are others that have mastered the art of protesting.
Organised chaos to build an emotional narrative to get a point across that aid donations to fund further campaigns. It is the later that we need to send a clear message to. Stop the hostile protests that are affecting workers going to work to earn a living. Protest but stop hurting hard-working Tasmanians.
Just because you are a protester does not mean that everyone agrees with you. Therefore your ideology does not give you the right to behave however you see fit. If you act illegally and obstruct workers (who are doing nothing wrong) then expect consequences. It's pretty simple.
Bob Brown has turned the recruitment of kids to chain themselves to things for his fundraising empire into an art.
They break the law and seem to have been taught that they are above it. Perhaps if they show a little respect, they may get some in return and then these law changes would not be needed.
New laws will not stop protest, just workplace invasions from an entitled few.
Unfortunately, the car park area of Meadow Mews, Kings Meadows, near the former YMCA building, does not presently have sufficient lighting at night due to a prolonged outage of permanent, existing lights.
At night, the insufficient provision of light for customers equates to one of public safety, which hopefully, will be addressed by the shopping complex management in the foreseeable future?
Scott Morrison's secret accumulation of multiple ministries puts a new spin on the term "shadow ministry".
Who can't sense the causative relationship between function illiteracy (around 50 per cent), unemployment (about 25 per cent above national average) and high job vacancy rates?
Most jobs require functional literacy (including numeracy). The current rate of illiteracy in Tasmania has prevailed for decades: something is terribly wrong. And it's not a problem that will go away.
Education with an emphasis on leaving no kid behind would render positive results within five to 10 years (and should aim to reduce the illiteracy to below 20 per cent within 20 years.
This is so obvious and fixable it should be a bipartisan political stance.
