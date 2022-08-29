As the countdown intensifies for a decision on a Tasmanian AFL team, the bid has garnered support from the very top of Australian politics.
Speaking at the National Press Club on Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he hoped to see Tasmania enter the competition to become the 19th team.
Advertisement
"Tasmania has produced some great champions in AFL over a long period of time," Albanese said.
"They've had of course Hawthorn... and North have played at Hobart.
"But that's a decision for the AFL.".
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said Tasmania's bid was contingent on the development of a new stadium.
"I don't think Tasmanians would want a team without a new stadium," McLachlan said at the AFL finals launch on Monday.
"That's what the deal's going to be and nothing's changed about that."
It was originally expected AFL club presidents would make a decision by the end of August.
McLachlan said Tuesday next week was the latest the club presidents would meet, but he didn't confirm if a vote would take place in that meeting.
He confirmed club presidents had not yet been given the final proposal for a 19th licence.
"But we just need to finalise a couple of things internally and a couple of things with the Tasmanian government," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.